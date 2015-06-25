TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday as negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled, but underlying sentiment remained bullish a day after the benchmark hit its highest level since late 1996. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 20,771.40 in the wake of falls in U.S. and European shares after Athens rejected counter-proposals from creditors. The broader Topix declined 0.5 percent to 1,670.91, with turnover falling about 10 percent below its 100-day average to 2.35 trillion yen ($19 billion). ($1 = 123.62 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)