US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Friday, paring earlier losses thanks to gains by banking sector shares and other large-caps, although caution ahead of a weekend Greek national vote limited overall action. Banking stocks rose across the board, lifted by a report that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will create targets this fall to reduce cross-shareholdings. The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 20,539.79 after losing as much as 0.4 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,652.09. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 14,925.02. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)