TOKYO, July 21 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to near four-week highs on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations for strong first-quarter earnings while gains in Chinese shares also underpinned sentiment. The Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent higher at 20,841.97, the highest closing level since June 24. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,673.88 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 15,110.63. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)