TOKYO, July 22 Japanese shares snapped a six-day winning streak on Wednesday, pressured by declines on Wall Street with Apple Inc -related stocks stumbling after the tech giant's revenue forecast missed market expectations. The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent lower at 20,593.67. During the previous six days, the benchmark added more than 5 percent. The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1,655.37, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to 14,938.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)