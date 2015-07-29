US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday hit by sharp falls in Fanuc Corp and Tokyo Electron after they cut their full-year forecasts, while the market awaited a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 percent to 20,302.91.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,633.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 14,742.01.
The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day with markets divided on whether it will take a hawkish or dovish stance.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates with Fed statement reaction)