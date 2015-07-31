TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday as investors took heart from strong Japanese quarterly corporate earnings, while they took comfort from less volatile Chinese share moves.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.3 percent to 20,585.24 after traversing positive and negative territory. For the week, the index rose 0.2 percent while it added 1.7 percent during July.

The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent on Friday to 1,659.52 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 14,961.66. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)