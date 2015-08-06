TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese shares rose on Thursday as the yen sank to a two-month low against the dollar although most of their early gains were erased on weaker Chinese stocks and caution ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

The Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to 20,644.44. It touched 20,817.48, the highest since July 21, earlier in the session.

The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,673.58 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.5 percent to 15,112.80.

Dairy products maker Meiji Holdings, which has proved resilient despite the weaker yen increasing import costs, jumped 17 percent after boosting its annual profit estimates. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)