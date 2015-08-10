* U.S. nonfarm payrolls boost Sept Fed rate hike bets
* China-linked stocks hit after July PPI, exports data
* Tepco dives after it finds no place in JPX400 reshuffle
* Japan stocks supported well despite commodities, Wall St
falls
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Aug 10 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Monday after solid U.S. jobs data bolstered bets that
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as
September for the first time in nearly a decade.
Companies with heavy exposure to China such as steelmakers
and some trading houses also came under pressure after Beijing
released disappointing trade data at the weekend.
By the midday break, the Nikkei average was down 0.1
percent at 20,712.03, while the broader Topix dropped
0.1 percent to 1,677.47.
"The market is digesting the weekend data from U.S. and
China. Investors were finally reminded of the reality that the
long-lasting era of quantitative easing is ending in a month,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
The U.S. data on Friday showed 215,000 non-farm jobs were
added in July, less than the 223,000 forecast by economists, but
the unemployment rate held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent,
reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates next month.
In China, data showed a surprise slump in exports and
another heavy fall in factory-gate prices in July, putting
downward pressure on China-linked stocks in Tokyo.
Among them were steelmaker JFE Holdings, trading
company Itochu Corp, air conditioner maker Daikin
Industries and industrial robot maker Fanuc,
all of which lost between 4.3 percent and 2.1 percent.
Other notable movers include Tokyo Electric Power Company
(Tepco), slumping as much as 8.1 percent, after the
operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant did not make it to the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 in the index's annual reshuffle
announced on Friday.
It was the heaviest-traded stock by turnover on the main
board.
"Japanese stocks look well supported considering the slump
in commodity prices and a seven-day losing streak in the U.S.
Dow Jones average," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at
Bayview Asset Management.
As Japan's corporate earnings season coming closer to an
end, investors snatched up companies which have reported
forecast-beating results or upbeat earnings outlooks.
KDDI climbed 3.9 percent after the mobile operator
reported strong quarterly earnings on Friday.
Japan Display jumped 18.1 percent to become the
second best performer on the Topix after the smartphone display
marker posted operating profit of 2.2 bln yen in Apr-June,
reversing loss of 12.6 bln yen in the same period last year.
Lixil Group fell 6.7 percent after the bathroom
equipment maker reported a net loss of 32.92 bln yen for the
April-June quarter.
(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)