TOKYO Aug 11 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Tuesday after China devalued the yuan by nearly two
percent, with investors taking profits as they assessed the
ramifications of Beijing's move to support the economy and
exports.
The Nikkei average fell by 0.4 percent to close at
20,720.75 after first nearing the 18-1/2-year high it marked
earlier this year.
The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,687.60,
erasing Monday's gains that saw it reach an 8-year high. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.2 percent to 15,219.52.
Shares in steel and other companies with strong ties to
China proved resistant to profit taking, rising on hopes of
further stimulus after China's central bank devalued the yuan.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)