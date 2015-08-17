TOKYO Aug 17 Tokyo stocks edged up on Monday after data showed Japan's economic contraction was less severe than expected, while volatility subsided across major markets as the Chinese yuan stabilised after last week's surprise devaluation.

Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.5 percent to 20,620.26 while the broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to close at 1,672.87, with turnover sinking to its lowest level since early April with many market players away for Japan's "obon" holidays.

Concerns over a slowdown in China kept most investors away from global cyclical shares in favour of those linked to domestic demand. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)