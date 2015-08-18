TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains
on Tuesday afternoon hurt by futures markets and weakness in
Asian shares, with investors remaining risk-averse amid worries
about a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.2 percent to
20,586.25 in mid-afternoon trade, surrendering all of its modest
gains in early trade.
Selling in Nikkei futures in late morning trade weighed on
the market. Index-heavyweight stocks led the losses, with Fast
Retailing Co falling 1.6 percent and SoftBank Group
Corp dropping 0.8 percent, taking 35 points and 7
points off the Nikkei index, respectively.
On the other hand, the broader Topix gained 0.1
percent to 1,673.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was
flat at 15,076.21.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)