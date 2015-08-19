BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
TOKYO Aug 19 Japanese stocks dropped to a three-week low on Wednesday afternoon, widening earlier losses, as a slide in Chinese shares raised concerns about the stability of China's economy.
The Nikkei share average dropped 1.3 percent to 20,286.73 after falling to as low as 20,254.26 in early afternoon trade, the lowest since July 29. The index fell below its 25-day moving average of 20,561.31.
The CSI300 index fell 2.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 3.2 percent, extending their sharp losses from the day before.
"Investors are nervous about the drops in the Chinese market which are affecting investment sentiment in overall Asia including Japan," said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Toshiba Corp outperformed, jumping 8.0 percent after announcing a new board to improve corporate governance.
The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1,653.52 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.2 percent to 14,879.43. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
