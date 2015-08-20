TOKYO Aug 20 Japanese stocks fell for a third day to a near six-week low on Thursday on worries about China's economy, while SoftBank Group Corp soared on news its president will buy the company's shares.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent lower at 20,033.52, the lowest closing level since July 10.

The dollar fell against the yen, hurting exporters, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting highlighted concerns over the state of the global economy and dented expectations for a rate hike in mid-September.

SoftBank jumped 2.2 percent and was the second most traded stock by turnover after President Nikesh Arora said he is buying about 60 billion yen ($483 million) worth of the company's shares over the next six months.

The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,623.88 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.5 percent to 14,610.57. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)