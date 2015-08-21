TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Nikkei fell below the
20,000 mark for a fourth consecutive day to a 3-1/2 month
closing low on yet more signs of deceleration in the Chinese
economy.
The Nikkei share average dropped 3.0 percent to
19,435.83 late Friday, its lowest close since May 8, for a
weekly loss of 5.3 percent, the biggest weekly decline since
April 2014.
Concern about the Chinese economy intensified after a
survey showed business conditions in Chinese industry contracted
at their fastest pace since the depth of the global financial
crisis in 2009.
The financial sector led the decline with Mitsubishi UFJ FG
, shedding 4.1 percent.
Shares in major Japanese exporters were also hard-hit as the
yen strengthened against the dollar, with Bridgestone
losing 3.2 percent and Toyota shares falling 3 percent.
The broader Topix fell 3.1 percent to close at
1,573.01, ending the week down by 5.5 percent.
U.S. stocks tumbled overnight on fears the slowing Chinese
economy threatened global economic growth.
As Apple lost 2 percent after a Gartner report
showed falling smartphone sales in China, share prices for the
tech giant's Japan suppliers followed suit.
Alps Electric fell 7.1 percent while Nidec
lost 4.9 percent, each hitting 6-week lows.
"Clearly that sharp sell-off that we've seen in overseas
equities has been rationally reflected in Asian markets as
well," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity at Credit Suisse.
Slowdown in China came as Japan's own economy also
stagnated, with April-June GDP contracting an annualised 1.6
percent due to weak domestic demand.
"The Nikkei shedding value and testing old support levels
isn't unusual given Japan's current economic scenario," said
Martin King, co-managing director of Tyton Capital Advisors in
Tokyo.
The turnover was a hefty 3.191 trillion yen ($25.96
billion), almost 20 percent above the average in the past 100
days.
($1 = 122.9300 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)