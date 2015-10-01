* Market shrugs off China PMI as result within expectation -
analysts
* Market quickly digests BOJ 'tankan' survey - analysts
* Shippers rebound after beaten early this week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 1 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
morning as gains on Wall Street helped calm nerves, with
investors taking a glass half-full view to weak sentiment among
major Japanese businesses and falling manufacturing activity in
China.
The Nikkei added 1.4 percent to 17,623.96 in
mid-morning trade after ending the quarter down 14.1 percent.
The gains came even as twin surveys showed China's
manufacturing activity contracting, adding to signs of weakness
in the world's second-largest economy.
"It was a relief to see that the China's PMI was within
market consensus," said Isao Kubo, an equity strategist at
Nissay Asset Management.
Japanese big manufacturers' confidence worsened in the three
months to September and companies were cautious on the outlook,
a central bank survey showed, although capital spending plans
remained firm.
"The market priced in the mixed reading quickly but the
outlook remains a concern," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a
strategist at Mizuho Securities.
The firmer spending plans for business provided some
encouragement.
Shippers, which were heavily beaten down earlier this week,
rebounded. Mitsui OSK Lines rose 1.4 percent and
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha gained 3.1 percent.
Exporters gained ground following recent declines, with
Toyota Motor Corp rising 3.0 percent and Nissan Motor
Co advancing 5.4 percent.
Convenience store chain Lawson Inc rose as much as
3.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it has likely
posted an operating profit of about 42 billion yen for the
March-August period, beating its own forecast.
The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,437.07 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.8 percent to
12,860.39.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)