* One of two big risks has faded after Fed's decision -
analyst
* TPP agreement helps mood though short-term effect seen
limited
* Commodity stocks lead gains
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 2-1/2-week high on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will wait longer to raise interest buoyed
investors' risk appetites.
Also lifting the mood was news that 12 Pacific Rim countries
had reached the most ambitious trade pact in a generation.
While markets had expected on Monday that a TPP trade deal
would be clinched, the long-term effect on the Japanese economy
was seen as positive.
The Nikkei gained 1.6 percent to 18,301.14 points by
mid-morning after rising as high as 18,372.72, the highest since
Sept. 17.
Investors had been jittery amid fears of sharper Chinese
economic slowdown and a possible U.S. interest rate hike this
year. But they have returned to riskier assets after a weak U.S.
jobs report on Friday prompted speculation the Fed will wait
longer to start normalizing rates.
"One of the two big persistent concerns has faded, so
investors are taking risks," said Masashi Oda, senior investment
officer at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. "Short-covering by those
who had shorted stocks on those worries will likely support the
market for a while."
He said that what used to be around 16,500 as the Nikkei's
downside is now lifted to 17,500, although the market continues
to monitor economic indicators which could gives clues to the
U.S. economy's health.
Bank America Merrill Lynch said that from a domestic
political standpoint, the TPP is one symbol of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's growth strategy and an important basis for moving
forward on agricultural and other reforms.
"The short-term impact is likely to be limited because some
time will be needed for the TPP itself to take effect and
tariffs are to be gradually eliminated," economists at the
brokerage wrote in a report. "Over the medium term, though,
effects on Japan's politics and economy are likely to be
gradually felt."
Thirty-two of Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive
territory, with commodity stocks leading the gains. Iron & steel
stocks soared 3.9 percent, mining stocks
surged 2.7 percent and oil shares rose 2.5 percent.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp jumped 4.6 percent,
Sumitomo Metal Mining soared 3.7 percent and Inpex Corp
gained 2.8 percent.
Exporters gained ground, with Honda Motor Co rising
2.0 percent, Panasonic Corp advancing 2.4 percent and
Advantest Corp adding 4.6 percent.
The broader Topix added 1.5 percent to 1,485.42 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.5 percent to
13,309.72.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)