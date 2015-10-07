Oct 7 Japanese stocks gained for a sixth day in choppy trade on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy unchanged at its policy meeting only raised expectations that the central bank would ease when it next meets on Oct. 30.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 18,322.98 after dipping into negative territory. It was the highest closing level since Sept. 17 and was the longest winning streak in three months.

As widely expected, the Bank Of Japan kept monetary policy steady, preferring to keep its limited options open while hoping that a tight job market will lift wages and consumption enough to offset the pain from China's slowdown.

Traders said that some players had bet on easing at Wednesday's meeting, but they were now focused on the chances of the BOJ easing later this month.

The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent at 1,493.17 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to 13,378.22.

