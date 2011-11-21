* Nikkei gets closer to key support
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average slipped
on Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European
leaders grapple with parlous finances and a U.S. bipartisan
committee inches nearer to a deficit reduction deadline.
Olympus Corp surged more than 15 percent on Monday
as speculators rushed to buy shares of the troubled company
after long-term holders cut their stakes and delisting fears
subsided.
In the U.S., congressional aides said the bipartisan
deficit-reduction committee could come up empty handed at
midnight on Wednesday and fail to meet their deadline to find
$1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next decade.
"Unless the bipartisan committee gives up on the deal
tonight, they will drag it out until the last possible minute
like the debt-ceiling debate in August," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga,
CEO of Investrust.
"The situation in Europe, with bond yields rising above 7
percent and American lawmakers waiting until the last minute to
reach a deal are keeping the market jittery," Fukunaga said.
New leaders in Greece, Italy, and now Spain are rushing to
enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent
ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to
finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
The Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent to 8,359.46, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 717.66.
Market participants said that the Nikkei was
unlikely to drop below 8,300 unless trading volume grew
substantially. Many investors are wary of the Oct. 5 intraday
low of 8343.01, strategists said.
"The Nikkei will dip slightly and continue its slide from
last week but expectations that the Bank of Japan will step in
to buy exchange traded funds will give the market some support,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Bank of Japan announced it bought exchange-traded funds
worth 16.4 billion yen ($213 million), and 700 million yen of
REITs on Friday.
Shares of embattled Olympus rose 12.6 percent to 704 yen
after earlier rising as high as 725 yen, swinging sharply from
the 16 percent drop at Friday's close.
Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of the company has been
questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis, media
said on Saturday.
As attention turns to whether funds used to cover up losses
were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase
on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780
million investment in technology firm ITX.
Automakers underperformed the broad market in heavy trading,
as the dollar slipped below 77.00 yen, raising fears that
a strong Japanese currency will take a further bite out of their
profits.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 2.1 percent to
2,397 yen after earlier dropping to 2,376 yen, its lowest level
since May 1996. It was the heaviest traded issue by turnover on
the main board.
Toyota said on Friday that its production in Japan would
return to normal levels this week, but output reductions will
continue at factories in South Africa and other parts of Asia.
Rivals Honda Motor Co shed 2.8 percent to 2,142 yen
and Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.1 percent to 659 yen.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
