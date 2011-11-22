BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
TOKYO Nov 22 The Nikkei average pared losses after tumbling to an 8-month low on Tuesday as investors sold riskier assets on a lack of progress in U.S. and European debt problems.
The Nikkei ended down 0.4 percent to 8,314.74 but the broader Topix index climbed 0.1 percent to 717.79. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Allotted 17.5 million fresh equity shares of INR 10 each to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of INR 126.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: