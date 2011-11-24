* Expectation of BOJ, public fund buying supports market
* Fanuc, Komatsu slip after disappointing China data
* Olympus shares rise in heavy trading
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell more
than 1 percent to its lowest intraday level since April 2009 on
Thursday, hurt by a worrying German bond sale and expectations
that mounting European debt concerns will continue to push
overseas equities markets lower.
But strategists say that Tokyo's fall is being tempered by
expectations of buying by public pension funds, as well as the
Bank of Japan's exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchases which are
part of the central bank's liquidity-boosting programme.
"There are no reasons to be optimistic, but there is reason
to expect BOJ and public pension fund buying, so the downside is
supported for now," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions
for new 10-year debt since the euro was launched in 1999,
sparking fears the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten
the country on rising expectations it will have to bail out
Europe's weaker nations.
Europe's woes helped send Wall Street to its sixth straight
losing day on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday and were
catching up with losses overseas.
The Nikkei had dropped 1.4 percent to 8,199.69 by
the midday trading break, while the broader Topix index
had slipped 1 percent to 710.75.
The Nikkei opened below 8,227.63, the two-and-a-half-year
intraday low hit on March 15 in the wake of the earthquake and
tsunami four days before.
Strategists said support lies at 8,150, the level at which
Nikkei futures closed in Chicago.
Resistance lies at the 5-day moving average, now around
8,343, but market participants were more focused on downside
risks rather than upside potential.
"Depending on developments in Europe and markets' reaction
to them, Japanese stocks could continue to follow global markets
down, and the 8,000 level could be broken within this month,"
said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at
Marusan Securities.
Volume was thin, with about 772 million shares changing
hands on the main board, suggesting the day's volume could fall
below Tuesday's full-day total of 1.51 billion.
CHINA FACTORY SHRINK
Komatsu fell 3.8 percent to 1,824 yen and Fanuc
Corp shed 2.9 percent to 11,900 yen. The construction
equipment maker and industrial robot maker both garner
significant sales in China, and dropped after preliminary data
showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November.
Shares of Olympus Corp jumped 12.9 percent to 981
yen, and were the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, rising for
the third day as calls mounted for the scandal-hit camera and
endoscope maker to remain listed.
Big stockholders, a major governance advocacy group and
ousted CEO Michael Woodford have all called for the Olympus not
to be delisted. Olympus has also said it will meet a Dec. 14
deadline for filing its financial statements for the six-months
to September.
Isuzu Motors rose 1.5 percent to 344 yen after
Deutsche Bank raised the automaker's target price to 450 yen
from 415 yen. Deutsche kept its "buy" rating on Isuzu and said
the target price change was due to the company's positive
first-half results and its mid-term plan focused on emerging
markets.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)