* Nikkei down almost 2 pct
* Signs of ETF buying supports market
* Brokerage sector leads losses, Nomura down 5 pct
* Olympus shares jump 17 pct for 3rd day of gains
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell
almost 2 percent to close at a two-and-a-half-year low on
Thursday, spurred by a worrying German bond sale and mounting
concerns that the European debt crisis will push overseas
equities markets lower.
The securities sector led losses, with Nomura
Holdings skidding more than 5 percent and Daiwa
Securities Group losing 4 percent.
Market participants said the Nikkei's decline was tempered
by what looked like buying of exchange-traded funds (ETF) by the
central bank. ETF purchases are part of its liquidity-boosting
programme.
"The strength of cheaper stocks like Toshiba, Sharp, and
Panasonic may be a sign that there is (ETF) buying going on,"
said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
The Nikkei broke through post-quake lows to drop 1.8
percent to 8,165.18 in light trade and strategists said the
benchmark could break below 8,000 this month although they added
it would likely be a temporary slide before bouncing back
somewhat.
The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 706.08.
The declines came after Wall Street had its sixth straight
losing day on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
" The world is in chaos and each major market is
looking at and reacting to macro concerns from Europe rather
than its own data and economy," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of
dealing, Jujiya Securities.
Germany suffered one of its worst auctions for new 10-year
debt since the launch of the euro, sparking fears the debt
crisis was even beginning to threaten even Berlin as
expectations grew that it will have to bail out Europe's weaker
nations.
German leaders have resisted calls, most notably
from France, to allow the European Central Bank to intervene and
act more decisively.
SECURITIES LEAD LOSSES
Nomura fell 5.5 percent to 224 yen, its lowest level since
at least 1974, as thin trading volumes and withering share
prices threaten brokerages' profit outlook. Nomura has started
talks to sell domestic businesses including its real estate arm,
the Financial Times reported.
Rival Daiwa Securities tumbled 4.1 percent to 235 yen.
Olympus Corp gained for a third straight day, with
its shares jumping 17.3 percent to 1,019 yen, as calls mounted
for the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker to remain listed
although some noted that the rises were very speculative in
nature.
"There is no basis for the stock to be up at this level ...
In two weeks the company will announce its revised results,"
said Jujiya's Okamoto.
"What's going on in the market right now is just traders
playing with fire until the company's announcement."
Olympus has said it will meet a Dec. 14 deadline for filing
its financial statements for the six-months to September. Big
stockholders, a major governance advocacy group and ousted CEO
Michael Woodford have all called for Olympus not to be delisted.
Komatsu fell 4.1 percent to 1,818 yen and Fanuc
Corp shed 3.3 percent to 11,850 yen. The construction
equipment firm and industrial robot maker both garner
significant sales in China, and dropped after preliminary data
showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November.
But Toshiba Corp rose 0.3 percent to 328 yen after
Fitch's technology analyst said Toshiba and rivals Samsung and
Hynix are likely to benefit from higher sales of the
alternative and faster solid state disk (SSD) memory chips as
the Thai floods have disrupted global hard disk drive
production .
Volume was thin with 1.5 billion shares changing hands on
the main board, slightly less than the 1.51 billion shares on
Tuesday.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing issues 1,315 to 238.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)