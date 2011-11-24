TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei share average is set to
slip and hover near 8,100 on Friday after statements by German
and French ministers convinced investors that euro zone leaders
were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the region's
debt crisis.
"Investors are going to continue to sell following European
stocks and lack of any more clarity from leaders after the
meeting," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager for SMBC
Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,100
to 8,250 on Friday, strategists said.
Nishi said market participants were hoping that the Bank of
Japan would buy exchange-traded funds to prop up the market.
European shares fell for the sixth consecutive session in
low volume on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
stood firm on her opposition to issuance of euro bonds and said
the European Central Bank cannot take a more decisive role in
stemming the debt crisis.
France has called for the central bank to intervene
massively to counter a market stampede out of euro zone
government bonds.
German bonds fell to their lowest level in nearly a month
after Wednesday's auction, as borrowing costs of almost all euro
zone states, even France, Austria and the Netherlands, have
spiked in the last two weeks.
On Thursday, the Nikkei tumbled 1.8 percent to 8,165.18, a
two-and-a-half-year low, while the broader Topix index
lost 1.6 percent to 706.08.
U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday. On Wednesday, Wall Street fell for its sixth day with
U.S. financials leading the losses.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Marubeni
The Nikkei business daily reported on Friday that Japanese
trading house Marubeni Corp bought out Brazilian grain port
operator, Terlogs Terminal Maritimo for about $60 million.
--Mitsui
Mitsui & Co has earmarked about 500-600 billion yen a year
under its three-year business plan to continue investment
starting next April, the Nikkei business daily said.
Mitsui intends to invest in businesses other than
resources, spending more on stable sectors such as medicine,
food and infrastructure, the paper reported.
--Suzuki
Suzuki Motors filed for international arbitration in a
dispute with Volkswagen after the German automaker refused to
sell back its 20 percent stake in the Japanese competitor.
--Panasonic
Electronics maker Panasonic Corp plans to sell smartphones
in Europe from next spring, the Nikkei said.
The company, which is in talks with a major
telecommunications firm operating in European countries, also
plans to bring its smartphones to North America and Asia, said
the Nikkei.
--Olympus Corp
Former Olympus president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former
Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori quit the scandal-hit
company as directors on Thursday.
Ousted CEO turned whistle-blower Michael Woodford met on
Thursday with Tokyo prosecutors, who are investigating an
accounting scandal that has engulfed the company.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)