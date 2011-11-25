* Nikkei edges up 0.2 pct after hitting 2-1/2 yr low

* Olympus soars, board wants to avoid delisting

* Chip-related shares jump, boost in orders seen

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei average eked out a gain but remained on track for a losing week on Friday as statements by German and French officials failed to convince investors that leaders were closer to a consensus on how to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Olympus Corp rose in heavy trade by as much as 25 percent, up for the fourth straight day, after ousted CEO Michael Woodford said board members had a "shared desire" for the scandal-hit firm to avoid delisting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood firm in her opposition to changing the role of the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

Sources told Reuters the ECB is considering an unprecedented move to extend the term of loans it offers to banks to two or even three years to contain the crisis.

"Some investors bought back recently oversold shares in the afternoon, but concerns about the European situation remain," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,179.83. It earlier fell to 8,135.79, a fresh two-and-a-half-year low, and was on track to lose more then 2 percent for the week.

The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 709.41.

European shares fell for a sixth consecutive session in low volume on Thursday, while U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving after six sessions of losses.

"I think Europe will follow a similar path to Japan after the bubble burst, and this looks like the starting line before it all crumbles," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.

TENSE MEETING

Olympus shares rose 7.8 percent after former CEO Woodford came face to face with those responsible for his dismissal a little over a month ago.

Former company president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former executive vice president Hisashi Mori, at the centre of the accounting scandal engulfing the firm, quit as directors on Thursday.

Semiconductor-related shares were among gainers after the Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan's eight leading suppliers are expected to receive a combined 278-290 billion yen ($3.61-3.76 billion) in orders in the October-December period, 26-31 percent more than in the previous quarter.

Tokyo Electron Ltd gained 1.7 percent after the Nikkei daily said the biggest Japanese supplier of chip- and LCD-related equipment is on track for a 46 percent rise in orders for October-December to around 110 billion yen.

Ulvac Inc added 5 percent, while Elpida Memory Inc , Japan's biggest maker of DRAM chips, gained 8.5 percent after SMBC Nikko Securities upgraded it to "outperform".

Nintendo Co Ltd rose 3.4 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said blockbuster game titles have boosted sales of its 3DS.

About 340,000 units of the Nintendo 3DS were sold in the first three weeks of November, the paper said. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Mari Saito)