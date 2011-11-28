US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
(Updates prices)
TOKYO, Nov 28 - The Nikkei share average climbed on Monday after falling last week amid euro zone debt woes.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 8,260.83, while the broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 714.32. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)