US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
TOKYO, Nov 28 - The Nikkei stock average on Monday rebounded from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week as strong U.S. retail sales over the Thanksgiving weekend and a report that the International Monetary Fund was considering support for Italy sparked short-covering.
The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 8,287.49, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week and marking its first gain in six sessions.
The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 715.70. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
