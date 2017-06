TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Tuesday after hopes for more drastic steps to deal with the euro zone debt crisis and an robust start to the U.S. holiday shopping season boosted global stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,367.60, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135 hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 720.41. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)