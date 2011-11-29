(Corrects spelling of strategist's name to Sakagami in
paragraph 3)
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei average
climbed 1 percent on Tuesday after hopes for more drastic steps
to deal with the euro zone debt crisis and a robust start to the
U.S. holiday shopping season boosted global stocks.
But selling from European investors capped gains and many
market participants see limited upside in the near term as they
seek more evidence from Europe on progress in efforts to stem
the debt crisis.
"The rebound so far this week is based on expectations. We
don't have the conditions in place that would lead to a
sustainable rally," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at
Nikko SMBC Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1 percent at 8,372.75 in
midmorning trade, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135
hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 0.8
percent to 721.48.
Cyclical shares, such as shippers and steelmakers
, extended strong gains after a massive selloff until
last week.
The Japanese market is supported by cheap valuations, with
both indexes traded below book value.
Analysts' EPS forecast for the Topix has fallen 23 percent
from a peak in May, compared with about 13 percent for Standard
and Poor's 500 index, suggesting the market has already
priced in hefty earnings cuts, SMBC's Sakagami also said.
Still, many investors are not ready to buy given huge
uncertainty over Europe even as France and Germany stepped up a
drive for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets
that breach EU rules, seeking tighter integration of the
currency bloc.
"Worries about the sovereign debt crisis are still around so
the market is unlikely to gain much further," said Hiroaki
Kuramochi, general manager at Mita Securities.
Selling from European pension funds may continue until they
see a clear solution to the debt crisis on the horizon, market
players also said.
KDDI Corp dropped 2.1 percent was the heaviest
traded share by turnover on the main board after the company
said on Monday it would sell up to 200 billion yen of
convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares
from Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Tokyo Electric said it is selling its entire stake in KDDI
for 186 billion yen, as it sells off assets under a
restructuring plan to raise funds to compenstate victims of the
Fukushima crisis. Tepco shares rose 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)