By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei average rose almost 1 percent on Tuesday, climbing for a second straight session on hopes for more drastic steps to deal with the euro zone debt crisis and a robust start to the U.S. holiday shopping season.

This week's rally has been driven by short-covering after four weeks of losses, a rally that was waiting to happen on any piece of positive news.

Investors took heart from efforts by France and Germany for powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU rules, as they seek a tighter euro zone bloc.

But market participants said selling from European investors capped gains, with many adding that they see limited upside in the near term as it will take time before any evidence of progress in the debt crisis emerges.

"The rebound so far this week is based on expectations. We don't have the conditions in place that would lead to a sustainable rally," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at Nikko SMBC Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,354.92 by midday, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135 hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 720.07.

Cyclical shares, such as shippers and steelmakers extended strong gains after a massive selloff until last week. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex rose 2.8 percent while steelmakers rose 2.6 percent.

The Japanese market is supported by attractive valuations, with both indexes trading below book value.

Markets expectations for earnings per share for the Topix index have fallen about 23 percent from this year's peak in May, much more than the 13 percent decline for the U.S. Standard and Poor's index, suggesting limited downside for Tokyo shares, said SMBC Nikko's Sakagami.

Still, many investors are not ready to buy given the huge uncertainty over Europe.

"Everyone thinks there will be another huge shakeout depending on what policymakers will do. If they screw up, then there will be a global depression," said Kakuya Kojoh, manager of securities at Nissan Century Securities.

"Unless Europe regains stability, you can't just buy shares," he added.

Many market players think the debt crisis is likely to force European investors to slash their holdings of risk assets including Japanese shares and that their selling may continue until a clear solution to the debt crisis emerges.

KDDI Corp dropped 1.5 percent to 513,000 yen was the second heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board after the company said it would sell up to 200 billion yen of convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares from Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)