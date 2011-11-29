* Rebound extends to second day as short-covering continues
* Worries about quagmire in Europe seen keep tab on market
* Selling from European investors continue
* KDDI down after plan to sell convertible bonds to buy back
shares from Tepco
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei average rose
almost 1 percent on Tuesday, climbing for a second straight
session on hopes for more drastic steps to deal with the euro
zone debt crisis and a robust start to the U.S. holiday shopping
season.
This week's rally has been driven by short-covering after
four weeks of losses, a rally that was waiting to happen on any
piece of positive news.
Investors took heart from efforts by France and Germany for
powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU
rules, as they seek a tighter euro zone bloc.
But market participants said selling from European investors
capped gains, with many adding that they see limited upside in
the near term as it will take time before any evidence of
progress in the debt crisis emerges.
"The rebound so far this week is based on expectations. We
don't have the conditions in place that would lead to a
sustainable rally," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at
Nikko SMBC Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,354.92 by
midday, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135 hit last
week. The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to
720.07.
Cyclical shares, such as shippers and steelmakers extended
strong gains after a massive selloff until last week. The Tokyo
Stock Exchange's shippers subindex rose 2.8 percent
while steelmakers rose 2.6 percent.
The Japanese market is supported by attractive valuations,
with both indexes trading below book value.
Markets expectations for earnings per share for
the Topix index have fallen about 23 percent from this year's
peak in May, much more than the 13 percent decline for the U.S.
Standard and Poor's index, suggesting limited downside
for Tokyo shares, said SMBC Nikko's Sakagami.
Still, many investors are not ready to buy given
the huge uncertainty over Europe.
"Everyone thinks there will be another huge shakeout
depending on what policymakers will do. If they screw up, then
there will be a global depression," said Kakuya Kojoh, manager
of securities at Nissan Century Securities.
"Unless Europe regains stability, you can't just buy
shares," he added.
Many market players think the debt crisis is likely to force
European investors to slash their holdings of risk assets
including Japanese shares and that their selling may continue
until a clear solution to the debt crisis emerges.
KDDI Corp dropped 1.5 percent to 513,000 yen was
the second heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board
after the company said it would sell up to 200 billion yen of
convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares
from Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)