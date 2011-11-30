TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei share average
looks set to jump and test key resistance levels including its
25-day moving average on Thursday after the world's central
banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among
banks.
A rate cut by the Chinese central bank on Wednesday is also
likely help whet risk appetite, as will Wednesday's announcement
by Japan's Ministry of Finance that it sold 9 trillion yen ($116
billion) in currency intervention in its latest monthly
disclosure, which suggests Japan conducted stealth intervention
last month.
"The central banks' action yesterday means there won't be a
major financial crisis by the year-end," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities, referring to the view
that a cut in the cost of borrowing dollars from the European
Central Bank and other central banks will help tide over banks
for the year-end period, when funding demand is strong.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,645 on
Wednesday, up sharply from the close in Osaka of 8,420
after the benchmark Nikkei ended the day down 0.5
percent at 8,434.61, marking a loss of 6.2 percent in November.
The broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent on the day to
728.46.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade in a
range of 8,600-8,700 on Thursday, an area that hosts a few
important resistances levels. As of Wednesday, its 25-day moving
average was at 8,584 while the 75-day moving average stood at
8,692. Above that the Ichimoku cloud on charts looms at 8,704 -
8,747.
"The Nikkei will be entering strong resistance zone. I'm
sure the Nikkei will climb above the 25-day moving average but
the important thing is whether it can close above that level,"
said Tachibana Securities' Hirano.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Pola Orbis
The cosmetics and skincare maker said on Wednesday it has
agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin
care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it
seeks overseas expansion.
-- Toshiba
Toshiba said on Wednesday it would close three of its six
discrete chip-making facilities in Japan and also trim output of
certain types of chips over the year-end in a bid to save costs,
as demand for PCs and TVs slides in Europe and the United
States.
-- Suzuki Motor
The automaker aims for 50 percent rise in pretax profits and
development of small diesel engine by year ending March 2015,
the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.