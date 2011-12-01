TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei average surged to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks caused by the debt crisis in Europe. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 8,597.38, climbing above its 25-day moving average around 8,577. The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 740.01.