US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as banks gain, tech recovers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average extended gains on Friday to log its biggest weekly rise in two years, but its week-old rally stalled in front of its 75-day moving average and other resistance as investors braced for uncertainty over Europe. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,643.75, for a weekly gain of 5.9 percent, with its 75-day moving average at 8,682. The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 744.14.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
June 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.