TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average extended gains on Friday to log its biggest weekly rise in two years, but its week-old rally stalled in front of its 75-day moving average and other resistance as investors braced for uncertainty over Europe. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.5 percent to 8,643.75, for a weekly gain of 5.9 percent, with its 75-day moving average at 8,682. The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 744.14.