* Nikkei rises 0.2 pct, set for 5th day of rises
* Olympus gains after Tokyo bourse keeps it listed
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged higher on Monday, extending gains for the fifth straight
session, although the failure over the weekend of Greece and its
private creditors to reach a deal on avoiding a messy default
limited its advance.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged 7.3 percent and was
the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board after
the Tokyo bourse kept the company listed.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange, however, placed the camera and
endoscope maker on its "security on alert" list for firms
needing to urgently improve their internal management.
"It's more driven by the fact that they have got a breather.
The risk is if you are holding the stock, it is going to be
suspended. Obviously that would be very complicated," said a
sales trader at a foreign brokerage.
The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,780.22 in
mid-morning trade after rising 3.1 percent last week, with
investors remaining vigilant over Europe.
Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms
they are ready to accept for a Greek debt restructuring as part
of a second bailout package for Athens.
Resolving the issue of a debt swap is essential to putting
Greece's debt on a sustainable path and avoiding a chaotic
default that could threaten the whole currency bloc.
"Euro/yen started off the day with selling and if the euro
breaks below the 99 yen level the Tokyo markets will become
alarmed and drop even further later in the trading day," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust. The single currency was
last trading at 99.27 yen.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 757.23.
Nomura analysts, however, were more upbeat. They added the
electric appliance and precision instrument sector to their long
candidate list, citing easing worries of a global recession.
"We expect concerns about recession to recede as a result of
monetary policy steps taken in the U.S., Europe and Japan. We
expect the sector to outperform based on its strong correlation
with market sentiment," they wrote in a report to clients.
Toshiba Corp climbed 4 percent and Sony Corp
gained 3.2 percent.
Nomura also recommended investors go long on financials
excluding banks and short on energy resource and retail trade
sectors.