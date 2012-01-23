* Nikkei climbs 0.2 pct, set for 5th day of rises
* Olympus gains after Tokyo bourse keeps it listed
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
was set to extend gains for the fifth straight session on
Monday, although the failure over the weekend of Greece and its
private creditors to reach a deal on avoiding a messy default
limited its advance.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged 7.6 percent and was
the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board after
the Tokyo bourse kept the company listed.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange, however, on Friday placed the
camera and endoscope maker on its "security on alert" list for
firms needing to urgently improve their internal management.
The stock was also aided by a report that Sony Corp
is the leading contender among firms jostling for an equity
stake in Olympus.
"It's more driven by the fact that they have got a breather.
The risk is if you are holding the stock, it is going to be
suspended. Obviously that would be very complicated," said a
sales trader at a foreign brokerage.
Sony advanced 4.8 percent, with market participants saying
the stock was largely rebounding from recent weakness.
The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,782.16 by the
midday break after rising 3.1 percent last week.
The benchmark is up 3.9 percent so far in January. If this
month were to finish with the current gains, it would be the
best January performance since 1999.
EURO EYED
Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms
they are ready to accept for a Greek debt restructuring as part
of a second bailout package for Athens.
Resolving the issue of a debt swap is essential to putting
Greece's debt on a sustainable path and avoiding a chaotic
default that could threaten the whole currency bloc.
"Euro/yen started off the day with selling and if the euro
breaks below the 99 yen level the Tokyo markets will become
alarmed," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust. The single
currency was last trading at 99.35 yen.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 757.40. Volume
on the index after the morning session was 66 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 days.
Nomura analysts added the electric appliance and precision
instrument sector to their long candidate list, citing easing
worries of a global recession.
"We expect concerns about recession to recede as a result of
monetary policy steps taken in the U.S., Europe and Japan. We
expect the sector to outperform based on its strong correlation
with market sentiment," they wrote in a report to clients.
Toshiba Corp climbed 4.3 percent and Fuji Electric
Co Ltd gained 4.1 percent.
Nomura also recommended investors go long on financials
excluding banks and short on energy resource and retail trade
sectors.