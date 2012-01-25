* Nikkei up 1 pct to fresh 3-month high
* Toyota tops turnover list, automakers gain
* Sony, Panasonic regain ground ahead of earnings
* Shippers advance 5.6 pct
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 25 The Nikkei average climbed
to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in
blue-chip exporters such as Toyota Motor, while market
attention turned to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day
from stalled talks on Greek debt.
Exporters recouped some of their recent losses, with
automakers extending gains from the previous session as the yen
weakened slightly against the dollar and euro, while battered
electronics firms made a comeback ahead of their earnings next
week.
The greenback rose to a four-week high of 77.89 yen
on the EBS trading platform, prompting buying of exporters.
Toyota rose 2.8 percent to a five-month high and topped the
main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover, with its
trading volume at 83 percent of its average 90-day full day
volume.
Rival Nissan Motor Co gained 2.6 percent, while
Honda Motor Co jumped 3.3 percent.
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp advanced
ahead of their results next week, retreating from recent lows
and adding 3.1 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.
The benchmark Nikkei had climbed 1 percent to
8,870.22 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix
also gained 1 percent, to 764.98.
Shippers remained strong, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
jumping 6.5 percent and Kyoei Tanker vaulting 29.1
percent. The sector index advanced 5.6 percent.
Deutsche Bank said that shipping rates were unlikely to
decline substantially despite uncertainty surrounding bookings.
Market participants also cited a recovery in freight rates on the export route from the Middle East Gulf to
Japan.
Trading volume on the main board was 68 percent of its
average 90-day full day volume.
FED AHEAD
Market attention turned from the Greek debt talks to
corporate earnings and the Fed meeting in the United States.
"The fact that Greek debt negotiations have hit turbulence
is nothing new and although market players are viewing this with
some caution, investor sentiment is improving and there is a
generally optimistic view they will come to an agreement," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and will
start a new practice of announcing policymakers' interest-rate
projections.
"The yen has weakened slightly for now, which is prompting
buying of exporters, but I do think it is part of short-covering
and fundamentally it is difficult for this level to continue
considering the European situation and U.S. monetary policy,"
said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
Japan posted an annual trade deficit in 2011 for the first
time in 31 years on Wednesday, as last year's earthquake and
tsunami, as well as weak global demand and a strong yen battered
exports.
U.S. stocks edged lower to end a five-day winning streak for
the S&P 500 after corporate earnings, for the most part, did not
invite investors to buy. Apple shares jumped nearly 8
percent in after hours trading after its earnings beat
expectations, however.