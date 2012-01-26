* Nikkei eases 0.1 pct after hitting three-month high
* Fanuc drops after earnings results
* NEG, Asahi Glass fall after weak Corning Q4 results
* Tepco surges; sources say it is to accept Y1 trln public
funds
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average
retreated from a three-month high on Thursday, with industrial
robot maker Fanuc down after its earnings results, though the
Federal Reserve's indication of its readiness to further
stimulate the U.S. economy supported sentiment.
Fanuc was the top weighted faller on the Nikkei,
down 1.5 percent after its results disappointed some investors.
"Third quarter orders edged up quarter-on-quarter and beat
expectations, but results levels themselves lacked clout and
concern over a FY guidance miss, if narrow, is strong," Morgan
Stanley MUFG analyst Yoshinao Ibara said in a report to clients.
"Despite the mix of positives and negatives, our net
impression is slightly negative."
Weak fourth-quarter earnings from U.S. firm Corning Inc
also weighed on fellow glass makers Nippon Electric
Glass Co Ltd and Asahi Glass Co Ltd, which
lost 6.5 and 2.7 percent, respectively.
The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,875.22 in
morning trade, after rising 1.1 percent to its highest closing
level in three months on Wednesday and gaining for the sixth out
of the past seven sessions.
"Focus will be on whether the Nikkei can test its 200-day
moving average and the October high of 9,152. I do think the
gains will continue into February but not at this kind of fever
pitch," Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment
strategy Okasan Securities.
"There is selling pressure above the current level
(8,800-9,000) so if the benchmark can offset those pressures
with foreign buying, the gains will probably continue."
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors stepped up net buying of Japanese equities to 176.6
billion yen ($2.3 billion) in the week ended Jan. 21 -- the
largest since last July.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 5 percent this month, and if the
index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the
best January performance since 1998.
The broader Topix index was nearly flat, up 0.04
percent at 767.70.
Elpida Memory Inc shed 2.7 percent, snapping a
seven-day winning streak. The Nikkei business daily reported
that the struggling memory chipmaker aimed to sign a memorandum
of understanding with U.S. firm Micron Technology as
early as the beginning of next month.
Elpida, which faces a debt repayment crunch in late March
and early April, declined to comment on recent rumours or
reports.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, however, surged 7.9
percent after sources told Reuters that the utility, which faces
massive clean-up costs and compensation after its Fukushima
nuclear power plant was wrecked by earthquake and tsunami last
March, will accept a 1 trillion yen public fund
injection.