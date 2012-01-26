TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to move narrowly on Friday as disappointing
corporate earnings results offset generally positive sentiment,
shown in a rebound new orders for U.S. manufactured goods.
"Domestic earnings results have been terrible so we don't
have any positive domestic factors. So the Nikkei needs a rise
in foreign shares to extend its rally," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp drop
in quarterly profit and forecast a bigger-than-expected
full-year loss.
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far, although it is still early in the reporting season.
Out of the 13 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures so far, nearly 70 percent of them came in below market
expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That
compares with 35 percent of the S&P 500 companies.
"The Dow Jones index is coming close to last year's high. A
break above that will mean it will have recovered to pre-Lehman
crisis level," Hirano said.
"People will be questioning whether the world economy is as
better as pre-Lehman time and last time the Dow tested this
area, it proved to be the best time to sell. But this time
there's a flood of money so I don't think it will fall that
much."
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and
8,900, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,860 on Thursday, up 10 points or 0.1
percent from the Osaka close of 8,850.
The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,849.47 on Thursday,
pulling back from a three-month closing high hit the previous
session, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.4
percent to 764.61.
Short term momentum indicators -- slow stochastics and
Bollinger Bands -- show the Nikkei is posed for a retreat after
recent rally.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 4.7 percent this month, and if
the index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the
best January performance since 1999.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--ELPIDA MEMORY INC
Elpida Memory is expected to post a 90 billion yen ($1.2
billion) group operating loss for the nine months ended
December, taking a sharp turn for the worse as demand for
computer memory chips slumped, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
--NEC CORP
NEC said on Thursday it will slash 10,000 jobs, almost one
in 10 of its workers, in a bid to cut costs as competition from
foreign rivals including Apple Inc pushes it deep into
the red.
--NINTENDO CO LTD
Nintendo posted a sharp drop in quarterly profit and
forecast a bigger-than-expected full-year loss, its first at an
operating level, as it battles a strong yen and its games
devices lose ground to gadgets such as Apple's iPhone.
--HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO
Hitachi Construction Machinery said on Thursday that it
expects industrywide demand for foreign-made excavators in China
to decline by 30 percent in the year to March, more than its
previous previous forecast of a 20 percent fall.
--UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Japanese arcade-game maker Universal Entertainment is in
talks to get a local partner for its $2.0 billion gaming and
entertainment complex in the Philippines capital of Manila set
to be completed in 2014, its chairman said on Thursday.