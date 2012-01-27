* Nikkei steady after strong run, not far from 3-month high
* Nintendo hits eight-year low after weak earnings
* NEC sinks after net loss forecast
* Komatsu rises, boosted by Caterpillar results
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's shares held steady
on Friday, halting recent rally, as disappointing corporate
earnings from NEC Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd countered signals of
improving U.S. economic growth.
Nintendo shed as much as 7.8 percent to hit an
eight-year low after the game company posted a sharp drop in
quarterly profit and forecast a bigger-than-expected annual loss
as it battles a strong yen and its game devices loss ground to
gadgets such as Apple's iPhone.
NEC Corp sank 6.6 percent after the high-tech and
communication systems manufacturer warned on Thursday it would
post a net loss of 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the year
ending March, compared with its previous forecast of a 15
billion yen profit.
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far, although it is still early in the reporting season.
Out of the 13 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures so far, nearly 70 percent of them came in below market
expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That
compares with 35 percent of the S&P 500 companies.
The Nikkei was flat at 8,847.75, while the broader
Topix eased 0.1 percent to 763.70 .
"You can argue that the market is a little bit too
stripped, the earnings are quite soft, the yen is coming back a
bit, the euro is not carrying on the bullishness we thought
previously," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
"There are the reasons to take profit but at the same time
there has been a clear loosening of U.S. monetary policy it
seems in the context of those (Fed) forecasts, we continue to
to see underweight long only positions being normalised, which
provides some buying pressure."
Worrall added the market remained relatively bullish and
that earnings were backward looking indicators.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the pace of
deterioration of Topix's earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades
minus downgrades as a precentage of total estimates -- moderated
to minus 4.8 percent from December's minus 8.1 percent,
signalling a less gloomy outlook for corporate earnings.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 4.6 percent this month, and if
the index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the
best January performance since 1999.
Morgan Stanley MUFG analysts said, however, they preferred
Asian shares excluding Japan to Japanese
equities, though their year end target for the Topix at 850 was
still 11.3 percent upside from the current level.
Shares in Elpida Memory Inc shed 6.3 percent after
the Nikkei business daily said the memory chip maker is likely
to book an operating loss of around 90 billion yen ($1.16
billion) for the April-December period.
But Komatsu Ltd advanced 1.8 percent after U.S.
peer Caterpillar reported a 58 percent rise in quarterly
earnings on record sales of construction and mining equipment,
and forecast strong growth for this year.