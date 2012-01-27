TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's shares slipped on Friday, easing further from a three-month high hit earlier this week, after forecasts of big annual losses from NEC Corp , Nintendo Co Ltd and Nippon Steel Corp . The Federal Reserve's announcement this week that it would keep short-term interest rates "exceptionally low" at least until 2014 have helped underpin sentiment, however. The Nikkei closed 0.1 percent lower at 8,841.22, but was up 0.9 percent for the week -- its third week of gains. The broader Topix eased 0.5 percent to 761.13.