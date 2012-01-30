TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Monday, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings results, while U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth was weaker than expected though it grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,820.98, on track for its third straight session of losses, while the broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 759.74.