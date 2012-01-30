TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
is seen falling for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday as
Greece's debt swap deal remained unresolved while concerns
mounted that Portugal will follow Athens' footsteps and require
a second bailout.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,760 on
Monday, down 40 points or 0.5 percent from the Osaka
close of 8,800, while strategists expected the Nikkei to
trade between 8,700 and 8,850.
"We are going to see the market to fall for another day even
though the U.S. came back up from lows overnight. Concerns over
the euro zone will weigh on the market," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The Portuguese 10-year bond yield surged to more than 17
percent, its highest since the launch of the single currency, on
growing worries that the country will follow Greece by requiring
more bailout cash and a writedown of its exiting debt.
Kanayama also said Japanese corporate earnings results had
been weak, which was not helping the market.
Out of the 18 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
earnings, 61 percent of them came in below market expectations,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compared with 36
percent of the S&P 500 companies.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 8,793.05 on Monday, while
the broader Topix index slipped 0.5 percent to 757.01.
The benchmark Nikkei is still up 4 percent so far this month,
on track for its best January performance since 1999.
JPMorgan Asset Management maintained Japanese equities as
"overweight" in its multi-asset portfolios, however.
"Its economy is expected to enjoy the second fastest growth
in 2012 among the G-7 nations, equal with Canada and just behind
the U.S.," the asset management firm said in its weekly note.
"Earnings growth also compares favourably with other markets
while our quant models have picked up Japan's attractive
relative growth momentum."
STOCKS TO WATCH
--CANON INC
Canon Inc' s 76-year-old chairman and CEO will take on the
additional role of president after the $60 billion Japanese
camera and printer maker forecast weak earnings growth and said
its current president was stepping down.
--ITCH CORP
The trading company is expected to report a record group net
profit of about 270 billion yen ($3.53 billion) for the year
ending March, up 61 percent and 30 billion yen higher than
forecast, thanks to the strong performance of its metal and
energy business, the Nikko business daily reported.
--DENS CORP
Kazak Corp and DENS Corp have agreed to plead guilty and pay
collectively $548 million in criminal fines for schemes to fix
prices and rig bids for selling automobile parts to American
automakers, the U. s. Justice Department said on Monday.
--TOSHIBA CORP
Weak sales of LCD TVs are biting into Toshiba's earnings and
are likely force the firm to log a 10 percent decline in group
operating profit to around 210 billion yen for the year ending
March, a reversal from the previously projected increase of 25
percent to 300 billion yen, the Nikko reported.
--MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO
Mitsubishi Estate is expected to report a consolidated
operating profit of about 100 billion yen for the nine months
ended December, down about 10 percent on the year on soft
condominium sales, the Nikkei said.