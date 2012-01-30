TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average is seen falling for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday as Greece's debt swap deal remained unresolved while concerns mounted that Portugal will follow Athens' footsteps and require a second bailout. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,760 on Monday, down 40 points or 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,800, while strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,700 and 8,850. "We are going to see the market to fall for another day even though the U.S. came back up from lows overnight. Concerns over the euro zone will weigh on the market," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. The Portuguese 10-year bond yield surged to more than 17 percent, its highest since the launch of the single currency, on growing worries that the country will follow Greece by requiring more bailout cash and a writedown of its exiting debt. Kanayama also said Japanese corporate earnings results had been weak, which was not helping the market. Out of the 18 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly earnings, 61 percent of them came in below market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compared with 36 percent of the S&P 500 companies. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 8,793.05 on Monday, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.5 percent to 757.01. The benchmark Nikkei is still up 4 percent so far this month, on track for its best January performance since 1999. JPMorgan Asset Management maintained Japanese equities as "overweight" in its multi-asset portfolios, however. "Its economy is expected to enjoy the second fastest growth in 2012 among the G-7 nations, equal with Canada and just behind the U.S.," the asset management firm said in its weekly note. "Earnings growth also compares favourably with other markets while our quant models have picked up Japan's attractive relative growth momentum." > Wall Street off lows, suggesting resilience > Euro surrenders 6-week high on Greek debt talks > Treasuries up on fear Greece woe may strike Portugal > Gold falls but technical outlook encouraging > Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran STOCKS TO WATCH --CANON INC Canon Inc' s 76-year-old chairman and CEO will take on the additional role of president after the $60 billion Japanese camera and printer maker forecast weak earnings growth and said its current president was stepping down. --ITCH CORP The trading company is expected to report a record group net profit of about 270 billion yen ($3.53 billion) for the year ending March, up 61 percent and 30 billion yen higher than forecast, thanks to the strong performance of its metal and energy business, the Nikko business daily reported. --DENS CORP Kazak Corp and DENS Corp have agreed to plead guilty and pay collectively $548 million in criminal fines for schemes to fix prices and rig bids for selling automobile parts to American automakers, the U. s. Justice Department said on Monday. --TOSHIBA CORP Weak sales of LCD TVs are biting into Toshiba's earnings and are likely force the firm to log a 10 percent decline in group operating profit to around 210 billion yen for the year ending March, a reversal from the previously projected increase of 25 percent to 300 billion yen, the Nikko reported. --MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO Mitsubishi Estate is expected to report a consolidated operating profit of about 100 billion yen for the nine months ended December, down about 10 percent on the year on soft condominium sales, the Nikkei said.