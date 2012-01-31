TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Tuesday, down for the fourth straight session, as Canon Inc and Fujiflim Holdings fell after their earnings results, though Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained. The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,781.25, while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 755.16.