* Nikkei up 0.4 pct, poised for best January since 1999
* Canon falls on weaker outlook, president stepping down
* Fujifilm sinks after cutting forecasts
* SMFG rises after keeping its annual net profit forecast
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
was set to end a three-day losing run on Tuesday and headed for
its best January performance since 1999, as investors took cues
from optimism about the U.S. economy and shrugged off weaker
corporate earnings results.
"There is a ceiling among market players of exhaustion of
bearishness. A lot of (Japanese) stocks are undervalued. A lot
of Europe's pessimism has been priced in," said Naomi Fink, head
of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.
"Meanwhile, you see some slightly better data out of the
U.S., so there is an incipient signal of recovery of the U.S.
For Japan, that means an incipient signal of recovery of
overseas demand."
Highlighting the underlying resilience in the market, U.S.
stocks on Monday cut losses in an afternoon rally despite
stalled talks on Greece's debt swap deal, which is key to avoid
a messy default, and concerns that Portugal will follow in
Athens' footsteps and require another bailout.
The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 8,827.38 by the
midday break. The benchmark is up 4.4 percent this month, on
track for its best January performance since 1999.
The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 758.18 on
Tuesday.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.2 percent
after its third-quarter earnings, which Morgan Stanley described
as "stable earnings in a difficult environment."
Mizuho Financial Group added 0.9 percent and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 0.6 percent.
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities,
was cautious, however.
"Month-ending window dressing may be behind this market
uptick today. Earnings results have so far been fairly
disappointing and it is difficult to see how much of an
improvement these export-dependent companies will do in the next
quarter," he said.
WEAK FORECASTS
Canon Inc on Monday forecast weak earnings growth
and said its president was stepping down. Its shares were the
top weighted loser on the Nikkei, down 3.9 percent.
Fujifilm Holdings tumbled 6.4 percent after it cut
its operating profit forecast by 19 percent and net profit
estimate by 48 percent.
Ahead of its results later in the day, Toshiba Corp
also came under pressure, down 2.4 percent. The Nikkei business
daily said on Tuesday that the company may see operating profit
fall 10 percent to 210 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the year to
March.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 18
Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures, 61
percent of them came in below market expectations. That compared
with 36 percent of the S&P 500 companies.
JPMorgan Asset Management maintained Japanese equities as
"overweight" in its multi-asset portfolios, however.
"Its economy is expected to enjoy the second fastest growth
in 2012 among the G-7 nations, equal with Canada and just behind
the U.S.," the asset management firm said in its weekly note.
"Earnings growth also compares favourably with other markets
while our quant models have picked up Japan's attractive
relative growth momentum."
Topix companies are expected to post an average 29.6 percent
year-on-year earnings per share growth in 2012 after an expected
2.7 percent rise last year, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.
That compares with an average rise of 9.3 percent for S&P
500 companies in 2012 after an estimated 14.9 percent
year-on-year increase in 2011.