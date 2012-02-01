* Japan stocks seen as undervalued
* Honda up, despite slashing forecast
* ANA soars on profit outlook hike
* Ricoh tumbles after forecasting red ink, dividend cut
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei share average was
flat on Wednesday holding onto strong gains made in January and
shrugging off worse-than-expected earnings from major exporters
like Honda Motor Co, with some saying that earnings
gloom has already been priced in to the market.
The widespread view that Japanese stocks are undervalued and
hopes for a better-than-expected recovery in the United States
pushed the Nikkei to a 4.1 percent gain last month.
"Although major corporate earnings have been so disastrous,
the fact that the benchmark can hold this level shows that
investors are still looking at the 9,000 level and the 200-day
moving average and are quite bullish," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
A Reuters poll showed that while Japanese fund managers cut
their global stock weighting in January as worries about Europe
persisted, they raised their weighting for Japanese stocks to a
seven-year high on the view they are relatively attractive.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent at 8,815.33
after ending flat on Tuesday. The broader Topix index
was up 0.6 percent at 760.08.
There were some strong gainers, including Air Nippon Airways
which climbed to a two-and-a-half year high after it
hiked its operating profit forecast by nearly 30 percent.
But of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures so far, 63 percent of them have come in below market
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That
compares with 36 percent of S&P 500 companies.
Honda, trading at 70 percent of its average 90-day full day
volume, slashed its annual profit guidance to 200 billion
yen($2.6 billion), its lowest level in three years, hurt by the
cost of natural disasters in Japan and Thailand and a strong
yen.
But in an indication that the market was beginning to take
these type of earnings figures in its stride, Honda's stock was
up 0.5 percent at 2,679 yen after falling as much as 2.8 percent
in early trade.
Copier manufacturer Ricoh slid 6 percent
after saying it now expects to post annual losses on both a net
and operating basis and it would slash its annual dividend plan.
The yen will also be in focus on Wednesday, market players
said, after the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen
overnight, its lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets
last October, spreading fears that the central bank could step
into markets again.