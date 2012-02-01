* Japan stocks seen as undervalued * Honda up, despite slashing forecast * ANA soars on profit outlook hike * Ricoh tumbles after forecasting red ink, dividend cut By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday holding onto strong gains made in January and shrugging off worse-than-expected earnings from major exporters like Honda Motor Co, with some saying that earnings gloom has already been priced in to the market. The widespread view that Japanese stocks are undervalued and hopes for a better-than-expected recovery in the United States pushed the Nikkei to a 4.1 percent gain last month. "Although major corporate earnings have been so disastrous, the fact that the benchmark can hold this level shows that investors are still looking at the 9,000 level and the 200-day moving average and are quite bullish," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. A Reuters poll showed that while Japanese fund managers cut their global stock weighting in January as worries about Europe persisted, they raised their weighting for Japanese stocks to a seven-year high on the view they are relatively attractive. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent at 8,815.33 after ending flat on Tuesday. The broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at 760.08. There were some strong gainers, including Air Nippon Airways which climbed to a two-and-a-half year high after it hiked its operating profit forecast by nearly 30 percent. But of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 63 percent of them have come in below market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That compares with 36 percent of S&P 500 companies. Honda, trading at 70 percent of its average 90-day full day volume, slashed its annual profit guidance to 200 billion yen($2.6 billion), its lowest level in three years, hurt by the cost of natural disasters in Japan and Thailand and a strong yen. But in an indication that the market was beginning to take these type of earnings figures in its stride, Honda's stock was up 0.5 percent at 2,679 yen after falling as much as 2.8 percent in early trade. Copier manufacturer Ricoh slid 6 percent after saying it now expects to post annual losses on both a net and operating basis and it would slash its annual dividend plan. The yen will also be in focus on Wednesday, market players said, after the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen overnight, its lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets last October, spreading fears that the central bank could step into markets again.