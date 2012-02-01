* Nikkei holds January gains
* Honda up despite slashing forecast
* Benchmark seen forming "Golden Cross" this week
* ANA jumps on profit outlook hike
* Banks rises, Mizuho up after earnings
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei average held on to
recent gains on Wednesday, edging up for the second session and
brushing off worse-than-expected earnings from blue chips like
Honda Motor Co, with some market players saying
earnings gloom has already been priced in.
Optimism about Japanese equities and hopes for a
better-than-expected recovery in the United States pushed the
Nikkei to a 4.1 percent gain last month, its best January
performance since 1999.
"There is a lot of delayed investment. And there were a lot
of reasons to delay investing, what with the worries about the
third-quarter earnings, the remaining concerns about the
European debt negotiation," said Stefan Worrall, director of
equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"But as these uncertainties slowly start to resolve
themselves, market participants become more confident to
exercise their improved optimism by putting money to work," said
Worrall.
A Reuters poll showed that while Japanese fund managers cut
their global stock weighting in January as worries about Europe
persisted, they raised their weighting for Japanese stocks to a
seven-year high, seeing them as relatively attractive.
The benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent to
8,809.79, still below its 200-day moving average around 9,082.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.4 percent to
757.96.
"Although major corporate earnings have been so disastrous,
the fact that the benchmark can hold this level shows that
investors are still looking at the 9,000 level and the 200-day
moving average and are quite bullish," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The benchmark was unmoved by the yen's strengthening during
the session, even as it climbed against the dollar to
levels not far from the record high it hit last October when
Japan intervened in currency markets.
"There is an expectation that there will be intervention (if
the yen gains further) and the fact that U.S. stocks are
treading in record high ranges are preventing people from
selling," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average looked likely to break
above its 75-day average this week to form a "Golden Cross," a
bullish technical sign for stocks.
But strategists cautioned against drawing quick conclusions,
saying that a more important focus should be on whether the
Nikkei can maintain its current momentum and remain above the
25-day average.
Trading volume improved on Wednesday, with 2.15 billion
shares changing hands on the main board, ticking up from 2.07
billion shares on Tuesday.
EARNINGS FALLOUT
With corporate earnings season well under way, market
participants said the impact of last year's natural disasters in
Thailand and Japan were within expectations.
"Everyone was waiting to see all the fallout from the Thai
floods and the March 11 disaster last year. Now that the results
are out, investors have been able to acknowledge all the bad
factors and buy back some of these stocks in expectation of
growth," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo
Securities in Osaka.
Out of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures so far, 63 percent have come in below market
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That
compares with 36 percent of S&P 500 companies.
But there were strong gainers, including All Nippon Airways
, which jumped 6.8 percent after it hiked its operating
profit forecast by nearly 30 percent.
Honda, trading at 50 percent above its average 30-day full
day volume, slashed its annual profit guidance to 200 billion
yen ($2.6 billion), its lowest level in three years, hurt by the
cost of natural disasters and a strong yen.
But in an indication that the market was beginning to take
these type of earnings figures in its stride, Honda's stock
ended up 0.3 percent after falling as much as 2.8 percent in
early trade.
Japan's banking subindex advanced 1.5 percent,
with Mizuho Financial Group gaining 0.9 percent after
it kept its profit forecast at 460 billion yen, with its
overseas loan growth offsetting weak domestic demand.
Analysts said the financial health of Japanese banks was
solid as they gain businesses from their European rivals that
are pulling back their lending.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 2.9 percent
and topped the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage gainer ahead of its earnings announcement later in
the day.
After the bell, Japan's No. 1 broker Nomura Holdings
said it returned to a small profit in the latest
quarter as a one-off sale of a restaurant chain helped offset
the impact of the global downturn.
The modest upswing in profits still leaves Nomura, which
ended up 0.4 percent, vulnerable to a possible credit downgrade
by Moody's Investors Service, which put Nomura's debt on review
in November.