* Hitachi, Sony, others untraded due to Tokyo bourse glitch
* Sharp sheds 16 pct, sees record losses on TV woes
* Nomura soars 7 pct after surprise return to profit
* Banks outperform index, MUFG up after earnings
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei average continued
its three-day winning streak on Thursday, boosted by
stronger-than-expected economic data out of the United States
and China, but trading was skewed after a system glitch hit the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Sharp Corp slid 16 percent and was the
heaviest-traded share by turnover after the consumer electronics
maker forecast a record annual net loss.
Among the Nikkei 225 companies that were suspended from
trading due to the glitch included Sony Corp, Komatsu
Ltd and Hitachi.
The instruments affected included 153 Topix shares, some
exchange traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts
(REITs) and convertible bonds.
The Tokyo bourse said trading would resume at 0300 GMT.
"It's difficult to understand broader market moves without
seeing some of these major blue chips, although the Nikkei gains
seem in line with futures prices," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"But this (suspension of trading) will definitely hit
trading volumes on a day like today," he said.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to
8,879.67 by the midday trading break, based on the calculation
that treats suspended shares as unchanged from the previous day.
The index last month rallied 4.1 percent.
Morning trading volume on the Nikkei was at 66.5
percent of its average 90 day full-day volume.
The broader Topix index gained 1 percent
to 765.47.
Sharp shed 15.5 percent after it forecast a 290 billion yen
net loss for the year to March as a slump in TV sales forced it
to halve output at a western Japan LCD plant.
"Sharp has hit a 31-year low today and its earnings
yesterday just affirmed the view that there are major challenges
facing Japan's consumer electronics industry, which includes
Panasonic and of course Sony," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
Sharp was trading at more than five times its average 30-day
full day volume and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded
share by turnover.
"These guys have been building (LCD) panels for nothing, for
zero, it's like a charity," said a trader at a foreign
brokerage. "In this context, why should you own equity in a
serial loser?"
Nomura maintained its "neutral" rating on the stock on
Thursday, but cut its target price to 600 yen from 790 yen,
writing in their report that demand for televisions was unlikely
to increase unless prices were lowered again, which would hit
its capacity utilisation.
Sharp, which cut its full-year operating profit forecast to
zero from 85 million yen, had been expected to fare better than
its bigger domestic rivals Panasonic Corp and Sony,
which is due to report earnings later in the day.
FINANCIALS OUTPERFORM
Japanese corporate earnings have largely missed
expectations, but market participants say much of the negative
impact from the floods in Thailand and disasters in Japan had
already been priced in.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the Nikkei
companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61
percent have fallen short of below market expectations,
compared with 34 percent of S&P 500 companies.
Nomura Holdings bucked the trend, soaring
7.1 percent to the top of the Topix core 30 list after
it booked a surprise net profit of 17.8 billion yen ($234
million) for October-December due to a jump in revenue from its
investment banking businesses in Europe.
In contrast, Daiwa Securities Group, up 4.5
percent, booked a fourth straight quarterly loss of 21.6 billion
yen this week.
Banks also outperformed the broader market, with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group jumping 3.3 percent after its
nine-month net profit rose 48 percent, boosted by a one-off gain
booked earlier last year from its stake in Morgan Stanley
.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, last up 2.8
percent, this week posted virtually flat quarterly net profit
growth, while Mizuho Financial Group, which said its
quarterly profit slumped 80 percent, gained 2.6 percent.
On Wednesday, Wall Street held on to its January rally,
boosted by data that showed U.S. construction spending surging
to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 years in December and
manufacturing growth in January accelerating to its best
performance in seven months.