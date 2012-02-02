* Hitachi, Sony, others untraded due to Tokyo bourse glitch * Sharp sheds 16 pct, sees record losses on TV woes * Nomura soars 7 pct after surprise return to profit * Banks outperform index, MUFG up after earnings By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei average continued its three-day winning streak on Thursday, boosted by stronger-than-expected economic data out of the United States and China, but trading was skewed after a system glitch hit the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Sharp Corp slid 16 percent and was the heaviest-traded share by turnover after the consumer electronics maker forecast a record annual net loss. Among the Nikkei 225 companies that were suspended from trading due to the glitch included Sony Corp, Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi. The instruments affected included 153 Topix shares, some exchange traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and convertible bonds. The Tokyo bourse said trading would resume at 0300 GMT. "It's difficult to understand broader market moves without seeing some of these major blue chips, although the Nikkei gains seem in line with futures prices," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "But this (suspension of trading) will definitely hit trading volumes on a day like today," he said. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,879.67 by the midday trading break, based on the calculation that treats suspended shares as unchanged from the previous day. The index last month rallied 4.1 percent. Morning trading volume on the Nikkei was at 66.5 percent of its average 90 day full-day volume. The broader Topix index gained 1 percent to 765.47. Sharp shed 15.5 percent after it forecast a 290 billion yen net loss for the year to March as a slump in TV sales forced it to halve output at a western Japan LCD plant. "Sharp has hit a 31-year low today and its earnings yesterday just affirmed the view that there are major challenges facing Japan's consumer electronics industry, which includes Panasonic and of course Sony," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. Sharp was trading at more than five times its average 30-day full day volume and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover. "These guys have been building (LCD) panels for nothing, for zero, it's like a charity," said a trader at a foreign brokerage. "In this context, why should you own equity in a serial loser?" Nomura maintained its "neutral" rating on the stock on Thursday, but cut its target price to 600 yen from 790 yen, writing in their report that demand for televisions was unlikely to increase unless prices were lowered again, which would hit its capacity utilisation. Sharp, which cut its full-year operating profit forecast to zero from 85 million yen, had been expected to fare better than its bigger domestic rivals Panasonic Corp and Sony, which is due to report earnings later in the day. FINANCIALS OUTPERFORM Japanese corporate earnings have largely missed expectations, but market participants say much of the negative impact from the floods in Thailand and disasters in Japan had already been priced in. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent have fallen short of below market expectations, compared with 34 percent of S&P 500 companies. Nomura Holdings bucked the trend, soaring 7.1 percent to the top of the Topix core 30 list after it booked a surprise net profit of 17.8 billion yen ($234 million) for October-December due to a jump in revenue from its investment banking businesses in Europe. In contrast, Daiwa Securities Group, up 4.5 percent, booked a fourth straight quarterly loss of 21.6 billion yen this week. Banks also outperformed the broader market, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumping 3.3 percent after its nine-month net profit rose 48 percent, boosted by a one-off gain booked earlier last year from its stake in Morgan Stanley . Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, last up 2.8 percent, this week posted virtually flat quarterly net profit growth, while Mizuho Financial Group, which said its quarterly profit slumped 80 percent, gained 2.6 percent. On Wednesday, Wall Street held on to its January rally, boosted by data that showed U.S. construction spending surging to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 years in December and manufacturing growth in January accelerating to its best performance in seven months.