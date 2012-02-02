* Trading volume hits highest since Jan 20
* Sharp sheds 16 pct to 31-year low, sees record losses
* Nomura soars 7 pct after surprise return to profit
* Megabanks outperform index, MUFG up after earnings
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei stock average
gained for a third day on Thursday, supported by economic data
out of the United States and China, in a session that was marred
by technical problems that prevented morning trade of some 240
shares and instruments.
Banks and securities firms outperformed on
better-than-expected earnings but some of the sharpest moves
came from electronic companies bleeding red ink, with Sharp Corp
sliding by its daily limit or nearly 16 percent to a
31-year low after forecasting a record annual net loss.
"Its earnings yesterday just affirmed the view that there
are major challenges facing Japan's consumer electronics
industry, which includes Panasonic and of course Sony," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research
at SMBC Friend Securities.
After the bell, Sony Corp, warned it was heading
for a worse-than-expected $2.9 billion annual loss, revealing
the daunting task ahead for its incoming chief executive, Kazuo
Hirai.
Sony, one of the shares affected by the glitch in morning
trade, ended 2.6 percent lower. Its shares trading in Frankfurt
sank 4.6 percent.
While signs are clear that the pain for many
Japanese companies will continue, brokers are remarkably no more
pessimistic on Japan than some other mature markets such as Hong
Kong, Singapore, and some are simply amazed that many Japanese
firms are managing to eke out profits at all.
Overall, brokers have a neutral stance on the benchmark
Nikkei, roughly in line with Singapore, Hong Kong and
Australian stock markets according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data.
Highlighting that sentiment, the Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent
to 8,876.82 on Thursday, continuing to extend gains after
rallying 4 percent in January. The broader Topix index
gained 0.6 percent to 762.45.
The systems glitch hit 153 Topix shares, some exchange
traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and
convertible bonds. It was the worst technical glitch to hit
Tokyo cash shares since November 1, 2005, when trading in 2,520
instruments were suspended due to system problems.
"This is absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. On a
day like today, it's earnings season for god's sake," a trader
said.
But trading volume did not appear to suffer too much.
Volume hit its highest level since Jan. 20, with 2.25 billion
shares changing hands on the main board.
FINANCIALS UP
Nomura Holdings outperformed the market, soaring
7.1 percent after it booked a surprise net profit of 17.8
billion yen ($234 million) for October-December due to a jump in
revenue from its investment banking businesses in Europe.
Banks also outperformed, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
jumping 2.5 percent after its nine-month net profit
rose 48 percent, boosted by a one-off gain booked earlier last
year from its stake in Morgan Stanley.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.1 percent,
while Mizuho Financial Group gained 2.6 percent.
According to StarMine data, of the Nikkei companies that
have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent have fallen
short of below market expectations, compared with 34 percent of
S&P 500 companies.
But market participants say much of the negative impact from
the floods in Thailand and disasters in Japan had now been
factored into share prices, adding that the benchmark could
continue to gain as Japanese stocks are still undervalued by
some gauges such as price-to-book ratio.