TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data, though Sony Corp rose as traders said investors were hoping its new CEO would turn things around after it forecast a $2.9 billion annual loss. Sony soars 6.8 percent, while the Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,862.86. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 763.50.