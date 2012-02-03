TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei average dipped on Friday, ending three days of gains ahead of key employment data out of the United States, while Sony Corp soared as investors pinned their hopes on a new CEO after it forecast a $2.9 billion annual loss. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,831.93, ending the week flat, while the broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 760.69.