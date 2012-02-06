US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Monday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted hopes of further improvement in the U.S. economy. The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,935.65, while the broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 770.32.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.