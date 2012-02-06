TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-month closing high on Monday as U.S. jobs data signalled a steady recovery in the world's largest economy, boosting hopes for Japanese firms, which have disappointed in the latest quarterly earnings season. The Nikkei closed 1.1 percent higher at 8,929.20, while the broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 769.85.